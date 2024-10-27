FHP: S.R. 40 shut down both direction after fatal motorcycle crash in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in Volusia County that has State Road 40 shut down in both directions.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m., Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Conifer Lane and State Road 40.

According to an FHP report, a Yamaha Road Star motorcycle was driving westbound on S.R. 40 approaching Conifer Lane.

Meanwhile, a Nissan Altima was stopped in the westbound lane of S.R. 40 waiting to make a left turn.

The motorcycle rider failed to stop for the Altima, crashing and being thrown off the bike.

A GMC Terrain also traveling westbound swerved to avoid the motorcycle, but was unable to, and hit the rider.

The Terrain drove off the roadway and ended up in a ditch.

The 25-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were not injured and remained at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

