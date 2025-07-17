Parents demand answers on alleged abuse at Ocala day care

OCALA, Fla. — Parents in Ocala are demanding answers after a day care worker was arrested on allegations of abusing infants.

Karla Gonzalez faces eight counts of child abuse after police say she violently shook, force-fed and handled babies roughly at All Stars Learning Center.

Parents who showed up to drop off their children found the doors locked with no warning.

“I never received any phone calls they were closed or anything like that,” said one parent, Laci Clavette.

All Stars Learning Center has not responded to requests for comment.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.

Police say supervisors knew about complaints but didn’t report them.

