Daycare worker accused of abusing at least 6 infants in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A daycare worker in Ocala is facing charges of child abuse involving at least six infants, according to police.

The alleged abuse occurred at the All Stars Learning Center, where investigators say multiple incidents were reported to supervisors who failed to act promptly.

Ocala police said they have video evidence allegedly showing 33-year-old Karla Gonzalez abusing an infant, which led to her arrest on Monday.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that at least six infants, aged between 4 and 9 months, were physically harmed.

The allegations against Gonzalez include rough handling, forced feeding, violent shaking, and one instance of near suffocation.

Gonzalez began working at the daycare in July of last year.

The management of the daycare is also under investigation for their role in the alleged incidents.

Ocala police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 352-369-7000.

The case remains under active investigation as authorities seek further information to understand the full extent of the alleged abuse.

