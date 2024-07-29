Police: 4-year-old boy shot during fight inside Florida neighborhood

MISMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night inside a neighborhood in Miami-Dade County.

Police said a bullet entered a home and hit that child in his shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital, where at last check, he was stable but in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight.

“The argument ensued outside, then someone presented a firearm and started cranking rounds,” said Detective Luis Sierra with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police are still searching for the people involved in the shooting.

