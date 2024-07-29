WATCH: Escaped inmate found by K-9 while hiding in woods in Flagler County, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate in Flagler County is back behind bars after deputies said he escaped from a hospital.

A K-9 team discovered Anthony Romine in the woods near I-95 on Saturday.

He was hiding underneath some thick underbrush.

Deputies said Romine took off while he was being treated at the hospital for a fall inside the jail.

“We worked until we got him. I commend our team for staying on his trail and the community for ‘seeing something, saying something’ until this dirtbag was captured,” said Sheriff Staly. “All he accomplished was to add additional arrests to his list of crimes and got bitten by our K-9, who gets a special treat for taking ‘a bite out of crime’ when he tried to flee again. Fortunately, no one was hurt except this dirtbag who was crying after he was caught by our K-9.”

Investigators believe he faked the injury so he could make his escape.

