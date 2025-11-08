Police are on the lookout for a missing teen out of Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old out of Oviedo.

According to the Oviedo Police Department, Darionna Hunter was last seen in the 600 block of King Street in Oviedo, wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and navy Converse sneakers.

She is described as a black girl, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She may also have blue and blonde dreadlocks.

OPD urges anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at 407-971-5700 or call 911.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group