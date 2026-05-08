Police are in search of a missing and endangered elderly woman from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered eldery woman.

67-year-old Yvonne Etienne was last seen leaving her residence at The Isle Apartments, located near 5276 Long Road, at 3:40 am on May 8, 2026.

Investigators consider this a critical missing person case due to Etienne suffering from a cognitive disorder that could impact her ability to safely return home.

Indoor security cameras captured Etienne walking north on Long Road after leaving her residence. She was later seen heading south on Orange Blossom Trail.

Etienne is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 109 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Etienne was wearing a white and blue beach hat, a white shirt, and white pants. She was carrying a black purse and a green bag.

Investigators believe Etienne may have boarded an unknown Lynx bus and could possibly be traveling toward the Disney area.

Anyone who sees Etienne or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or dial 911 immediately.

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