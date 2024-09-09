Police: Bicyclist dies after hit and run in Brevard County

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Officers said they responded to a traffic crash around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened along Foley Road located between Cheney Highway and State Road 405.

Investigators said Michael Wayne Gragg, 41, of Titusville, was driving a 2017 Chevy Silverado truck westbound on Foley Road, swerved from the roadway and hit a bicyclist.

Police said Gene Ryan Collins, 66, of Mims, was traveling westbound, just north of the entrance lane of a local business.

TPD said Collins was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Officers said Gragg initially left the crash scene but returned a few minutes later.

Police said a field sobriety test was conducted, and Gragg was arrested on a felony charge of DUI Manslaughter.

Gragg is being held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.

TPD said the traffic crash remains under investigation.

