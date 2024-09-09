Trump-Harris presidential debate: How to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to hold their first debate on Tuesday.

ABC News will host the debate, starting at 9 p.m. at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

WFTV will air pre-debate coverage starting at 8 p.m., a live broadcast of the entire debate and post-debate analysis on Ch. 9

The debate comes after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July, and both Republicans and Democrats have finished their conventions.

The moderators for the debate will be “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey David.

Channel 9 will also offer debate updates through our WFTV News app.

