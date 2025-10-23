WATCH: Police capture 6-foot alligator in hallway of Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some officers in Orlando worked together to take a scaly suspect off the streets

Orlando Police officers responded to a call about a dangerous animal on Lake Debra Drive on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they discovered a five to six-foot alligator in the hallway of an apartment complex.

The officers safely captured the alligator and released it back into Lake Mann.

No officers or the alligator were injured during the capture and relocation.

Officials said the incident highlights the unpredictable nature of police work, as officers never know what they will encounter on a call but are always prepared to handle the situation.

