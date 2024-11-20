Police: Deadly hit and run involving e-bike in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Police responded to a crash at the 4400 block of SW College Road after getting reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

OPD found a 28-year-old man dead near a retention pond by the AT&T store.

The investigation suggests he was crossing the SR 200 northbound on an e-bike when a westbound vehicle struck him.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene as the driver is still on the run.

OPD asks anyone with information to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Gallops at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

The crash is under investigation.

