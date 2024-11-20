Family of Marion County woman shot and killed by neighbor releases statement ahead of sentencing

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The family of Ajike Owens the Marion County woman who was shot through a door by her neighbor, have released a statement ahead of Susan Lorincz’s sentencing after her guilty manslaughter verdict.

Lorincz was found guilty of manslaughter after shooting Owens through her front door back in August of 2024.

Owens went to Lorincz’s apartment to discuss a dispute between Lorincz and Owens’ children.

Owens’ children claimed that Lorincz threw a skate at them and shouted racial slurs while they played in a field next to her home.

Lorincz shot Owens through her front door claiming self-defense, but was later charged with manslaughter.

The Owens family statement reads as follows:

Read: Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra found guilty of killing nursing student

As we approach the sentencing of Susan Lorincz, our family remains focused on justice for Ajike.

The jury’s guilty verdict of manslaughter with a weapon was an important step, but we now look to the court to follow that decision with the maximum penalty under the law.

We believe that standing on the right side of history requires holding those who commit racial violence fully accountable for their actions.

While no sentence can ever restore the life taken from us, the court’s decision will send a strong message about the value of Ajike’s life and the importance of justice for victims of senseless violence.

We are hopeful that the presiding judge will honor the jury’s decision and deliver a sentence that reflects the severity of this crime.

Read: Volusia County parents accused of attacking middle school resource officer

Ajike was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend whose life was taken from us far too soon. Our family continues to grieve this unimaginable loss, and we will never forget her love, her spirit, and her dedication to her children and her community.

Pamela Dias, Ajike’s mother, shared her thoughts ahead of the November 25th sentencing:

“Next week is another opportunity for our family to find some closure. While the pain of losing Ajike will never go away, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan Lorincz the maximum penalty for her actions. Ajike’s legacy will live on in her children, and we will continue to fight for justice, love, and peace in her name. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has stood by Ajike’s family throughout this painful journey. Your support has been a source of strength.”

Lorincz is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Read: Trial continues for Osceola deputy accused of sparking fire with Taser during arrest at gas station

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group