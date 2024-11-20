Volusia County parents accused of attacking middle school resource officer

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a man and his wife attacked a school resource deputy Tuesday morning at Deltona Middle School.

Investigators said this stems from an incident involving their son.

Deputies said the couple went to Deltona Middle School to protest their son’s battery charge for shoving a girl at school the day prior.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the parents didn’t like the outcome of the meeting with school leaders, and things escalated.

Officials said Jorge Rivera became irate after a meeting with school leaders, and later started screaming at the deputy and was asked to leave.

According to a report, Jorge Rivera’s wife, Dagmarie Iturrino, pushed the deputy against the wall.

Volusia County Public Schools confirmed with Channel 9 that Iturrino is employed by the school district.

Deputies said Rivera then punched the deputy in the head, knocked her to the ground, and ripped her taser from her hand.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was able to stand up, draw her firearm, command Rivera to drop the taser, and take him into custody.

The deputy was treated for concussion symptoms.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended her response to the attack said, “If you’re wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today’s society, look no further than these parents as exhibit A.”

The couple were each charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of school function, and trespassing on school campus, among other charges.

