Today: Court hearing set for woman accused of fatally shooting mother of 4 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing her neighbor last year is set to be back in a Marion County courtroom Friday.

Sheriff’s investigators said Susan Lorincz was behind her locked front door when she shot Ajike “AJ” Owens on June 2, 2023.

Deputies said it happened after Owens went to Lorincz’s apartment to talk about a dispute involving Owens’ children and Lorincz.

Owens’ children claimed that Lorincz threw a skate at them and shouted racial slurs while they played in a field next to her home.

Lorincz has claimed self defense but investigators ended up charging her with manslaughter four days after the deadly shooting,

Her trial is set to begin Monday. If convicted, Lorincz could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Her trial is set to begin Monday with jury selection getting underway following a 9 a.m. hearing.

