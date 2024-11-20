Trial continues for Osceola deputy accused of sparking fire with Taser during arrest at gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. — The trial of an Osceola County deputy accused of sparking a fire during an arrest at a gas station continues Wednesday.

Investigators said Osceola County Deputy David Crawford fired his Taser at a reckless driving suspect in 2022 at a Wawa gas station in Orange County.

Video shows the fire engulfing the suspect and deputies and causing major injuries.

Watch: Osceola County deputy’s Taser caused gas station fire that injured man, 3 deputies, report says

Jurors heard from a different deputy Tuesday who was at the scene.

The deputy says he saw the suspect motorcycle on the ground with the gas pump still leaking fuel next to it.

Watch: Volusia County parents accused of attacking middle school resource officer

Within moments, the fire sparked.

He described a strong smell of gasoline and a dirt bike leaking fuel near a gas pump.

The key question is whether Crawford’s actions were negligent.

Watch: Man and dog rescued from apartment fire in South Florida

His attorney argues that he didn’t intentionally use his Taser and warned everyone to turn off the gas pump.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group