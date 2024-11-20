WATCH: Man and dog rescued from apartment fire in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a dog are safe after being rescued from an apartment fire in South Florida.

The Hialeah Police Department released body camera videos showing the dramatic rescue.

Investigators went into the apartment after a fire broke out over the weekend and found a man unconscious.

Photos: Man and dog rescued from apartment fire in South Florida

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Man and dog rescued from apartment fire in South Florida

They were able to pull him out, along with his German Shepard.

Both are now doing okay.

Watch: Volusia County parents accused of attacking middle school resource officer

“They’re giving them CPR. They’re able to find a pulse, and then they pick them up. They tried to run them down three flights of stairs to an awaiting ambulance,” said Lt. Eddie Rodriguez with the Hialeah Police Department

Three other people were also taken to the hospital.

Read: ‘Someone is going to get shot’: Winter Park resident warns about dangerous new TikTok trend

Firefighters said a portable AC unit may have caused the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group