Police: Decomposing, partially clothed woman's body found on DeLand road

DELAND, Fla. - The body of a woman, partially clothed and decomposed, was discovered Wednesday night in DeLand, police said.
Joggers discovered the unidentified woman about 7:50 p.m. in a wooded area near Gasline Road east of Lake Winnemissett.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of death. Police Chief Jason Umberger said at this time they don't suspect foul play, but they also don't know if she died of natural causes.
Police said it's possible the woman has been there for weeks or even months.
Umberger asked the public if they know of any missing women to contact the Police Department at 386-626-7400 and ask for someone in the crime investigative unit, or people can call Crimeline and remain anonymous. The death remains under investigation.
No other information was released.
Police say a jogging club sometimes uses the area. But it’s sparsely traveled other than that— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) April 19, 2018
