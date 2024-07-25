Police find several guns during ‘high-risk arrest’ in downtown Orlando, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man is facing charges in connection to what Orlando police called a “high-risk arrest.”

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to a call of shots fired on North Orange Avenue and East Colonial Drive.

Officers said they later pulled over a car on South Orange Avenue and East Robinson Street.

They said a passenger inside the car had an AR-style pistol laid across their lap.

Police said they recovered three guns in the car.

Officers said 21-year-old Blake Boyd was arrested for openly carrying a firearm.

A second person was also taken into custody, but so far, that person has not been charged.

