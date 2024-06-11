Police: Gun ‘malfunction’ in College Park shooting may have saved victim’s life

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men suspected of carrying out a series of car burglaries and a shooting early Sunday morning will remain in jail while their cases play out.

One day after their arrests, a judge denied James Houston and Kenny Mason bond Monday.

Police said the pair walked down Ivanhoe Road in College Park and broke into approximately 10 cars.

Orlando Police: One person shot in College Park Sunday morning (Orlando Police Department )

Investigators said the men stole bank cards from many of those cars, but also found a loaded handgun in one unlocked vehicle.

READ: ‘I will find you’: Sheriff says stranger beat, sexually battered woman, 91, at Marion County home

According to an arrest affidavit, Houston then decided to steal a man’s car at the end of the street.

The report described how when the victim ran from his SUV toward his home, Houston fired two shots.

Police said the victim was shot in his forearm and abdomen.

Investigators said as Houston chased the man, he attempted to fire the gun again, but it “malfunctioned,” possibly saving the victim’s life.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 N. Ivanhoe Blvd. shooting in Orlando (WFTV staff)

Police said the carjacking was unsuccessful, and the men left on foot.

READ: Woman accused of child abuse after toddler found unconscious in bathtub

About 30 minutes later, officers said they located Houston and Mason in the area of North Westmoreland Drive and Seville Place.

Police said the men eventually turned on each other and confessed.

In the police report, Mason said no one was supposed to get hurt, while Houston claimed Mason urged him to carry out the carjacking.

Both men are facing multiple charges, including carjacking. Houston has also been charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

The victim remained in the hospital in good condition Monday, officers said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group