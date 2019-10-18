0 Police hope new surveillance video can lead to arrests in Palm Bay double homicide

PALM BAY, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department is hoping newly released surveillance video can lead to a break in the case of a 2018 double homicide nearly a year later.

Officials said on Oct. 19 2018, a woman arrived at her home on Cotorro Road to find her boyfriend Chad Harris and his friend Ra'Shawn Brown murdered.

Police now hope new surveillance video could generate leads in the case.

"We're hoping off some body stature, mannerisms, the way they walk, someone may be able to identify them and hopefully step up and do the right thing and give us a call," said Detective Lewis Jones of Palm Bay PD.

Channel 9 was able to speak to an aunt of Brown, who said it's been a trying year for the family.

"It's just an open-end question of who did it," said Adrienne Butler. "It's been very hard on our family, very hard."

Police believe that robbery was the motive in the murders and that they're looking for three suspects. The three were seen leading Brown into the home at gunpoint and then leaving ten minutes later carrying items, according to police.

"Somebody knows something, they're just not coming forward because they're scared or whatever the situation may be," said Butler. "But my thing is, if you know something, then say something."

Police have not shared details of exactly how the men died.

