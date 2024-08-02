Police investigate deadly stabbing in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing Friday morning in the 400 block of South Pine Street in Bunnell according to police.

At 8:14 a.m., the Flagler County Sheriff’s received a call about a reported stabbing in progress.

Bunnell police officers, Flagler County sheriff’s deputies and Flagler County Fire Rescue (FCFR) responded to the scene, where they found a victim in the driveway of a residence.

The victim was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital by FCFR, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The suspect who was nearby, was taken into custody and detectives are piecing together the events of the stabbing.

Preliminary information and evidence indicate that it was an act of domestic violence.

