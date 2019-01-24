0 Police investigate fatal shooting at Clermont apartment complex

CLERMONT, Fla. - Police in Clermont are asking anyone with information to come forward after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Investigators have only released a few details but said they are speaking with a person of interest in the case.

The complex is at the corner of Johns Lake Road and Citrus Tower Boulevard. Residents said the area is mostly quiet.

Crimeline signs are now posted outside the Sundance Apartments as police search for more information.

Officers are currently calling the incident a death investigation.

Investigators said they received reports about gunshots just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find the victim in the parking lot.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Dominic Dionisio Marquez from Winter Springs.

“It's very heartbreaking and very scary for such a safe and friendly neighborhood,” said neighbor Jonathan Herzig.

Police said witnesses initially reported three vehicles leaving the scene and they have since been identified as a part of the investigation.

Investigators won't say how the person of intrest they're talking to is connected to the situation.

The investigation is still active and open, with Clermont police asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers said the incident does not appear to be drug related but didn't provide any other details about a motive.

So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588 and selecting option 3 or by calling Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Clermont Police Department is conducting an investigation into the the death of Dominic Dionisio Marquez, DOB of 12/22/1994, from Winter Springs, Florida. Investigators are working with a person of interest to obtain more information into the facts surrounding this investigation. pic.twitter.com/XiUuVbj5LV — Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) January 24, 2019

