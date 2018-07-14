Police investigate homicide in Eatonville, person of interest in custody

EATONVILLE, Fla. - Eatonville police said a person of interest is in custody as part of a homicide investigation that began early Saturday morning.
The homicide investigation began around 4 a.m. on Deacon Jones Boulevard.
Police did not say who was killed or what started the investigation.
Read: Daughter kills dad after finding his child porn collection, say police. She buried her secret for 12 years
A spokesman for the department said a person of interest is in custody.
The investigation is one street over from where a shooting on Christmas Day occurred that killed a woman and injured a 71-year-old man.
The investigation is still active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
UPDATE: Eatonville PD spokesperson says they have a person of interest in a homicide investigation on Deacon Jones Blvd. This is one street over from where someone was killed in December. pic.twitter.com/VyJ5wgyhBE— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) July 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}