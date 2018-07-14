  • Police investigate homicide in Eatonville, person of interest in custody

    By: Chip Skambis , Deanna Allbrittin

    Updated:

    EATONVILLE, Fla. - Eatonville police said a person of interest is in custody as part of a homicide investigation that began early Saturday morning. 

    The homicide investigation began around 4 a.m. on Deacon Jones Boulevard. 

    Police did not say who was killed or what started the investigation. 

    A spokesman for the department said a person of interest is in custody.

    The investigation is one street over from where a shooting on Christmas Day occurred that killed a woman and injured a 71-year-old man. 

    The investigation is still active. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

