Police investigate shooting in Melbourne

    By: Melonie Holt , Chip Skambis

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are investigating after gunfire erupted off University Boulevard Monday morning, officials said. 

    The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. along the 600 block of University Boulevard. 

    Police said a man was shot after a confrontation with the gunman. 

    The suspect was on a bicycle and was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting, police said. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

