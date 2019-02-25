Police investigate shooting in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are investigating after gunfire erupted off University Boulevard Monday morning, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. along the 600 block of University Boulevard.
Police said a man was shot after a confrontation with the gunman.
The suspect was on a bicycle and was taken into custody a few hours after the shooting, police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
