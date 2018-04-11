Police investigate woman's ‘suspicious' death in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - An investigation is underway in Casselberry where a woman was found dead by her roommate, police said.
Police were called to the Summitt Village Condominiums on Esplanade Way near Semoran Boulevard about 4 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called to report the death.
The victim was described as a woman in her 50s.
Police said the death is suspicious, but have not determined if it was a homicide.
Officers were still at the scene by 10 p.m.
No other details were released.
On @WFTV @Casselberry_PD on scene of “suspicious” death at Summitt Village condos where a woman was found by roommate. Police say too early to say if this is a crime scene. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MDhyDaCq5Q— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) April 11, 2018
