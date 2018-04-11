  • Police investigate woman's ‘suspicious' death in Casselberry

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - An investigation is underway in Casselberry where a woman was found dead by her roommate, police said.

    Police were called to the Summitt Village Condominiums on Esplanade Way near Semoran Boulevard about 4 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called to report the death. 

    The victim was described as a woman in her 50s. 

    Police said the death is suspicious, but have not determined if it was a homicide. 

    Officers were still at the scene by 10 p.m.

    No other details were released. 

