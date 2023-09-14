Police make arrest in connection with vandalism at 2 Orlando LGBT+ centers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have made an arrest in connection with the vandalism of two LGBTQ+ centers in Orlando, according to a news release.

The graffiti included hateful rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

The incident happened on Aug. 26, when someone wrote hateful messages and symbols over the mural images of unity and pride from The Center Orlando and Zebra Youth in the Mills District.

On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Matthew Robinson and charged him with three counts of criminal mischief.

According to police, they will be “seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes.”

On September 13, 2023, Matthew Michael Robinson (34yoa W/M) was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Mischief. We will be seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes.



Police are still encouraging anyone who has information related to this incident to call Orlando Police at 911 or make an anonymous call with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

