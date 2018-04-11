FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A man was fatally shot late Tuesday, the Fruitland Park Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 11:15 p.m. to an area near South Dixie Avenue and Palm Street after two gunshots were heard, Fruitland Park police Capt. Erik Luce said.
Investigators discovered the body of a man in a garage, the door of which was open, Luce said. The property has several garages, he said.
Police said the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, is believed to be 50 years old. His vehicle is registered in Pennsylvania, investigators said.
Evidence in the garage where the man's body was discovered suggests a struggle ensued before the shooting, Luce said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
