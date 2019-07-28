Police: Man gets stranded on Lake Eola fountain after stolen swan boat drifts away

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a man early Friday who was stranded on Lake Eola's iconic Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain after the swan-shaped paddle boat he stole went adrift, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called to the Post Parkside apartments shortly after 3:45 a.m. for an unknown trouble call after a person reported that a man was standing on the fountain and was shouting for help.
Firefighters donned dry suits and used a different city-owned boat to rescue the stranded man from downtown Orlando's centerpiece, investigators said.
Channel 9's Ty Russell was the only reporter at the scene during the rescue.
Police said the man, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital to be assessed.
He was visibly wet and shivverring when he was rescued.
Firefighters said he might have been under the influence of something.
The city said it it still investigating how the man got a swan boat and a vest from a fenced in area that's locked and secured every night.
No other details were given.
