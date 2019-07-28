  • Police: Man gets stranded on Lake Eola fountain after stolen swan boat drifts away

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters rescued a man early Friday who was stranded on Lake Eola's iconic Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain after the swan-shaped paddle boat he stole went adrift, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said they were called to the Post Parkside apartments shortly after 3:45 a.m. for an unknown trouble call after a person reported that a man was standing on the fountain and was shouting for help.

    Photos: Man stranded on Lake Eola fountain

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.
    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Read: 'The last thing I remember is drinking a couple 4 Lokos,' says Florida man accused of stealing boat

    Firefighters donned dry suits and used a different city-owned boat to rescue the stranded man from downtown Orlando's centerpiece, investigators said.

    Channel 9's Ty Russell was the only reporter at the scene during the rescue.

    Read: Drunken man climbs Mexico's pyramid at Epcot

    Watch the Lake Eola fountain rescue below:

    Read: Disney visitors try to climb Animal Kingdom's Tree of Life

    Police said the man, whose identity hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital to be assessed.

    He was visibly wet and shivverring when he was rescued. 

    Firefighters said he might have been under the influence of something.

    Read: Deputies: Florida woman on horseback arrested for DUI

    Read: Pilot hits alligator while landing plane at Orlando airport

    The city said it it still investigating how the man got a swan boat and a vest from a fenced in area that's locked and secured every night. 

    No other details were given.

    Watch: Zebra sprints through Florida man's backyard

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories