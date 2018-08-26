  • Police: Man in hospital after shooting in west Orlando

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a bullet while riding in a car in Orlando Sunday afternoon, police said. 

    The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, police said. 

    Gunmen in a gray Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag shot at the victim’s vehicle several times, hitting him in the upper back, police said. 

    Read: Multiple people dead in mass shooting at Jacksonville mall, police say

    The victim was found in a car a few blocks away on Bruton Boulevard, police said. 

    He was taken to a local hospital, police said. 

    Police have not identified the suspects in the shooting. 

    No one else was injured in the shooting. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories