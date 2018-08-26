Police: Man in hospital after shooting in west Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by a bullet while riding in a car in Orlando Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, police said.
Gunmen in a gray Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag shot at the victim’s vehicle several times, hitting him in the upper back, police said.
The victim was found in a car a few blocks away on Bruton Boulevard, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Police have not identified the suspects in the shooting.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
