Police: Man injured in shooting in Orlando nightclub parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of an Orlando nightclub early Sunday, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the GILT nightclub near Baldwin Park on Bennett Road near Colonial Drive around 2:30 a.m., police said.
Police said someone has been detained in relation to the shooting.
Jose Garcia said he witnessed the shooting.
"All I heard was five gunshots, five gunshots going off. So it was five gunshots, bop bop bop, uh the cops started going towards where the gunshots were. It was like five minutes later, another five gunshots went off,” he said.
The shooting victim is expected to survive, police said.
