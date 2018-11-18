Police: Man shot in head at downtown Sanford bar

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was shot in the head early Saturday at a downtown bar, the Sanford Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of The Wet Spot bar on South Park Avenue near West 2nd Street, police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.
An officer who was working security at the bar heard the gunfire, saw someone fleeing in a Toyota Camry and reported it to emergency dispatchers, Gillett said.
Police said George Beasley was shot in the head and was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in a life-threatening condition.
"After Sanford police discovered Beasley, the investigator maintaining a visual of the Toyota Camry attempted to initiate a traffic stop," Gillet said. "The vehicle failed to stop, fleeing at a high rate of speed."
Investigators said the driver traveled to Volusia County where he crashed in a wooded area near Doyle and Pinelyn roads.
"The driver, Andraus Zyrae Lee, and the passenger, De’Shaun Williams, were arrested and taken into custody by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office," Gillet said. "Charges are pending on Lee in connection with the shooting of Beasley at The Wet Spot."
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
