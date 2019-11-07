  • Police: Man who broke into home, sexually assaulted Orlando woman while she slept arrested

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Six months after an Orlando woman told police she woke up to someone sexually assaulting her while she slept in bed next to her fiancé, police said they arrested a suspect thanks to DNA evidence found on her underwear.

    Police arrested Jackson Robbins II, 45, in September on charges of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, and sexual battery.

    In August, five months after the incident happened in March, investigators said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory reported that DNA found on the woman’s underwear matched Robbins.

    Police said Robbins, who lives about a mile from where the woman was assaulted, was shown a photo of the woman. He denied knowing or having any sexual encounters with her. Officers said Robbins could not give a reasonable explanation as to why his DNA would be on her underwear.

    On Sept. 18, a judge set Robbins’ bond at $50,000. The judge said Robbins was forbidden from contacting the woman involved in the case or any witnesses.

