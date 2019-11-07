Police: Man who broke into home, sexually assaulted Orlando woman while she slept arrested

ORLANDO, Fla. - Six months after an Orlando woman told police she woke up to someone sexually assaulting her while she slept in bed next to her fiancé, police said they arrested a suspect thanks to DNA evidence found on her underwear.
Police arrested Jackson Robbins II, 45, in September on charges of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, and sexual battery.
Related Headlines
In August, five months after the incident happened in March, investigators said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory reported that DNA found on the woman’s underwear matched Robbins.
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing N.H. couple found slain, buried on Texas beach; suspect nabbed in Mexico
- Dumpster taken from Florida apartment complex during search for missing girl
- Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at local restaurant, health officials say
- Feeling itchy? Scabies cases on the rise in Central Florida, doctors say
READ: Woman sexually battered by home intruder while in bed with fiancé near Milk District, police say
Police said Robbins, who lives about a mile from where the woman was assaulted, was shown a photo of the woman. He denied knowing or having any sexual encounters with her. Officers said Robbins could not give a reasonable explanation as to why his DNA would be on her underwear.
On Sept. 18, a judge set Robbins’ bond at $50,000. The judge said Robbins was forbidden from contacting the woman involved in the case or any witnesses.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}