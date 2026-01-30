Expert Advice: Preparing your Florida home during an extended freeze

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many Central Florida residents are unsure how to best prepare their homes when temperatures drop below freezing for several hours.

However, experts say a few quick moves in advance of the cold can prevent big headaches later.

Many Florida homes have exposed pipes with little insulation, making them vulnerable when temperatures plunge.

One big mistake some homeowners make is thinking they are in the clear once the freeze passes.

Frozen pipes can weaken your whole system. So, drip your faucets overnight, wrap exposed pipes, and consider smart shutoff systems that stop water fast if a leak starts.

But what about your heating? If your house suddenly feels cooler, don’t panic.

Most Florida systems use heat pumps that temporarily switch to defrost mode in extreme cold.

Just give it 30 minutes to cycle through, and you’ll feel warmth return.

