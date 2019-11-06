Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in her bedroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Taylor Rose Williams, 5, of Jacksonville.
The girl was last seen at about midnight at her Ivy Street home in Jacksonville's Brentwood area, officials said.
Police are going door-to-door in the neighborhood and are using a helicopter in their search for the girl.
The child was not in her room later Wednesday morning and the back door was unlocked, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a missing child alert on Taylor's behalf.
Please Share this Post!— FDLE (@fdlepio) November 6, 2019
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Taylor Williams out of Jacksonville, Florida. If you have information about the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. pic.twitter.com/p4d0zOQJCb
