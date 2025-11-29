Police: Missing 15-year-old girl; public’s help needed

TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl, who is missing and considered endangered after she was last seen leaving her home around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Elin Morris is described as a White female, approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jean shorts.

The Tavares Police Department is actively involved in the search for Morris and has requested the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information about Elin Morris is urged to contact the Tavares Police Department at (352) 343-2101 ext. 4.

