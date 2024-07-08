Police: Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department said investigators are working on a fatal accident after a pedestrian was hit by a Brightline train on Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m.
The accident happened on US-1 and Rosa L Jones Road.
