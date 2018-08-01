Police: Rape allegations involving ex-school staff member, 4 football players under investigation

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - New Smyrna Beach police are investigating rape allegations involving a former Spruce Creek High School staff member and as many as four football players.
The alleged incident happened more than two months ago.
The staff member has since resigned, and the four football players are no longer connected to the school.
The staff member cited personal reasons in a one-sentence resignation letter.
Police said Wednesday that it is an open investigation and that investigators are actively pursuing the case.
Two of the football players were 18 years old, and the other two were 17 years old and have transferred to other schools.
Police said they are investigating whether drugs and alcohol were involved.
A school district spokeswoman said she was unable to provide further details.
No one has been charged, but the incident remains under investigation.
