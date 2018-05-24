0 Police: Roommate reports Orlando sex offender who had 2 teenage girls in his bed

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 34-year-old Orlando registered sex offender who is under state supervision was arrested after he targeted teenage girls, police said.

Police said they were called to Mitchell Thurston's home after his roommate reported him to his probation and parole officer because he violated his probation conditions.

Investigators said two girls around the age of 16 told them they were in bed with Thurston with whom they had lived for several weeks.

Records said Thurston was convicted of sexual battery on a child under 12 in 2008 and was sentenced to almost two years in prison before being placed under supervision for 10 years.

A man, who said he is Thurston's roommate, said he is glad he reported him. He asked to not be identified.

"It's just something that I had to do," he said. "I just didn't feel right. Something should be done."

Thurston met the girls at a bus stop, an arrest report said.

One of the girls said she had been living in a tent in a wooded area along Old Winter Garden Road before moving in with Thurston one month ago, the report said.

The other girl, who was reported missing, said she had been living with Thurston for several weeks and that he touched her inappropriately while in bed, the report said.

Thurston is expected to face a judge Thursday morning.

