Cold front to spark fire danger, bring freeze threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have Weather On the Way for an elevated fire threat and cold air on the way for Sunday through Tuesday.

A strong cold front is on track to push into Central Florida Sunday, ushering in much drier and colder conditions.

Ahead of it, records or near-record highs are again expected Saturday. Temps to start the weekend will soar into the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Friday, February 20, 2026 (WFTV)

Changes arrive early Sunday as the storm system pushes into the area. Scattered showers are likely on Sunday, with highs in the 70s.

Very dry, cool air quickly pushes in late Sunday and into Monday.

Gusty northwesterly winds and dry vegetation will lead to high fire danger in the PM hours Sunday and likely lingering into Tuesday.

Red Flag Warnings are becoming increasingly likely.

The cold air will also keep temperatures well below average with highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the upper 50s.

The threat of a freeze is increasing in northwest areas Tuesday morning, and a frost is becoming probable in parts of the area Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather does return for the back end of next week.

Warmer weather does return for the back end of next week.

