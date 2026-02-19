Crash involving 4 tractor trailers slows traffic on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers said a crash early Thursday shut down a stretch of Interstate 75 in Marion County.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. on the northbound lanes near mile marker 341.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a total of four tractor trailers were involved.

FHP said traffic was “stop and go” for construction on I-75, north of County Road 484. Investigators said the driver of a semi-truck failed to slow down and collided with the rear of a tractor trailer ahead, before impacting two additional semi-trucks that were stopped for the construction.

The multi-vehicle crash forced the closure of all northbound lanes for nearly three hours.

Just before 3 a.m., troopers opened the inside lane of I-75; as of 4:30 a.m., the outside lane remained closed for wreckage removal.

The driver who collided with the other trucks suffered serious but non-life-threating injuries, according to FHP. Two other drivers involved in the crash ended up with minor injuries.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring this crash and will have live traffic updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.

