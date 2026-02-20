Florida man arrested after 2023 crash that killed 3 seniors in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man is waking up in the Osceola County Jail after he was accused of killing three people in a deadly crash.

Marquise Worlds is facing three counts of vehicular homicide after Florida Highway Patrol investigators tracked him more than 1,000 miles to Illinois for a 2023 crash that killed three seniors.

Worlds was arrested and brought back to Osceola County following a nearly three-year investigation.

The charges are tied to a March 2023 collision in Kissimmee.

Troopers say Worlds was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and killed everyone inside the car it struck.

The victims killed in the collision were ages 78, 71, and 65. According to investigators, the initial crash report showed Worlds’ vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on U.S. 192 near Four Winds Boulevard before slamming into the other car.

Documents show that over the following years, investigators interviewed witnesses, served search warrants, and reviewed surveillance video.

Troopers used DNA evidence to place Worlds behind the wheel of the car that lost control and caused the crash.

Electronic data recorder information from the vehicle showed it was traveling between 94 and 101 mph just 4.5 seconds before impact. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

Investigators believe Worlds was street racing before the collision occurred.

Surveillance video shows another vehicle speeding alongside World’s car.

Troopers are still searching for the driver of a white Honda Pilot that was traveling between 97 and 107 mph before the crash.

The state of Florida is filing a motion for pretrial detention in the case.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the driver of the white Honda Pilot involved in the incident.

