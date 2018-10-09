Police: Sanford couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford couple was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, the Sanford Police Department said Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called at about noon to conduct a well-being check on Cathy Kramarcik at her home on Twin Coach Court near North Ronald Reagan and East Lake Mary boulevards.
Kramarcik had not shown up at work and had recently told her coworkers that she and her husband, Edward Kramarci, were having marital problems, police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.
Investigators discovered the couple fatally shot in the home, Gillett said.
Neighbor John Huddleston told Channel 9 that the couple's cars hadn't moved in several days.
"Cathy went to work the same time every day that I did," he said.
Huddleston said he returned home from work Monday to find the crime scene at the couple's home.
The deaths remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sanford police at 407-688-5070 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
