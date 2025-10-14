Police say deadly shooting in Cocoa may be justifiable under ‘stand your ground’ laws

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department has released more information on a deadly overnight shooting at Oak Meadows Apartments.

Detectives say Jyuri Smith, 21, was shot in the parking lot late Monday. He was pronounced dead ta the hospital.

According to the police department, preliminary findings suggest the shooting may have been justifiable under Florida’s “stand your ground” laws and appears to have been an act of self-defense.

Police say witnesses said Smith was armed with a rifle when he approached another man with whom he had an ongoing dispute. That man then shot Smith.

Police say the shooter is cooperating with investigators, and the firearm used in the incident has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are reviewing evidence and consulting with the state attorney’s office to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

