Police seek gunman in Leesburg homicide case

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the murder happened in the Overlook at Lake Griffin neighborhood.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Aitkin Loop and found 20-year-old James Jordan shot in the front yard of a home, police said.

He was taken to the UF Health Leesburg Hospital where he died.

Following the shooting, officers went door to door seeking information about a possible suspect in the case.

Police are asking anyone with tips on the deadly shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.

