Police seek man accused of brandishing gun at Ocala gas station

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are searching for a man they say pulled out a gun at a gas station.

Detectives said it happened Sunday at the Speedway on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala.

They said the man pointed the gun at someone before leaving the store.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with tips about the July 27 incident to call Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

