0 Police seek to identify group of men who beat men with skateboards in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released two videos Tuesday of a group of men beating two men with skateboards in downtown Orlando in May.

Investigators said they seek to identify and question six to 10 men involved in the May 1 incident at North Court Avenue and East Central Boulevard.

Police said a bystander used a cellphone to record the beating.

TRENDING NOW:

Josue Mariano Sanchez Sauza said his friend, Brett Thompson, was speaking with a group of women when a group of skateboarders also tried to speak with the women, a police report said.

He said the resulting argument became physical when he was hit with a skateboard twice before Thompson was hit more than 10 times, the report said.

Investigators said Thompson had difficulty speaking because he was injured and dazed.

Thompson said he remembered walking with Sanchez Sauza when a group of skateboarders tried to do a trick and almost hit the two men, the report said.

.@OrlandoPolice just released this video from back in May when a group of skateboarders attacked 2 men. Police hope someone at home can help identify the skateboarders. I’ll have a report starting at 4 about what led up to this fight @WFTV pic.twitter.com/dGUkrlRC5Y — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) August 13, 2019

The report said Thompson told one of the skateboarders to watch out and that Sanchez Sauza, who often fights, threatened to fight the skateboarders when they gave him an attitude.

Thompson told police that he is not a fighter, but when one of the men touched him, he told the man to not put his hands on him and Thompson was blindsided, the report said.

The report said he does not remember much because he lost consciousness, and he said his Apple Watch disappeared during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Watch the two videos below. Warning: profane language:

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.