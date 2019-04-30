Police seek woman suspected in two armed robberies in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - The Rockledge Police Department is searching for a woman they said is responsible for two armed robberies.
The first robbery happened April 21 at a Walgreens on Barton Boulevard, and the second robbery happened Saturday at a Subway on the same road, police said.
Surveillance video shows the same red hatchback-style car in the area during the robberies.
The car appears to be missing three of four hubcaps, police said.
The woman is in her early 20s, with a thin build and dark hair, police said. Surveillance video shows the woman wearing baggy clothes during the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 877-423-TIPS (8477).
