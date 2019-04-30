‘Roxie' the 15-year-old Chihuahua reunited with human after car she was in was stolen

DELTONA, Fla. - A 15-year-old Chihuahua named Roxie was reunited with her human after a car thief stole the KIA Forte she was sitting in, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
A Deltona man left his car running with Roxie inside as he returned his shopping cart Sunday afternoon at a Publix on Saxon Boulevard. As he returned to his car, he watched it drive away, along with his beloved Chihuahua.
Sheriff’s Office officials said alert Deltona residents helped spread the word.
The specifics of how deputies found the car and Roxie were not released, but the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted this update on Facebook: “Thanks to you all, Roxie has been found and reunited with her human.”
The Sheriff's Office did not say whether an arrest was made.
