Police: Shooting investigation underway in Daytona Beach, public urged to avoid area

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they are investigating an active shooting Friday afternoon. 

DBPD said residents should avoid the 700 block of Hawk Street due to an active scene related to a shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are asking residents to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to investigate. 

