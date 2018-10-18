Kissimmee Police said US-192 is closed between Orange Blossom Trail and Michigan Avenue for a standoff and active police investigation.
Video from Skywitness 9 shows heavy police presence surrounding the Flamingo Inn at the corner of US-192 and Kelley Avenue.
Kissimmee Police said a person is threatening to harm him- or himself and may be armed.
UPDATE: US 192 remains closed in both directions in between the areas of OBT and Michigan Street due to a person threatening to harm themselves. That person is believed to be armed inside his residence at this time. Please avoid the area as traffic is building.— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) October 18, 2018
Police cautioned drivers to stay away from the area because traffic is building.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as we work to learn more information.
