  • Police standoff shuts down U.S. 192 in Kissimmee

    By: Kevin Williams

    Kissimmee Police said US-192 is closed between Orange Blossom Trail and Michigan Avenue for a standoff and active police investigation.

    Video from Skywitness 9 shows heavy police presence surrounding the Flamingo Inn at the corner of US-192 and Kelley Avenue.

    Kissimmee Police said a person is threatening to harm him- or himself and may be armed.
     

    Police cautioned drivers to stay away from the area because traffic is building.

